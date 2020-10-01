Who’s Cappin?! Celebrity Make Up Artist Jeffree Star [VIDEO]

Jeffree Star, is an entrepreneur, make up artist, YouTuber and singer, and the founder and owner of Jeffree Star Cosmetics, and often finds himself in some sort of drama that ends up all over the blogs.

According to Vulture.com, “On Wednesday, Hip magazine posted a screenshot of a comment that Star left on a photo that Marhold posted on Instagram, claiming that Marhold had stolen items from his home and was also leaving him on read. “Hey!” Star nonchalantly begins, before taking a huge left turn. “Since you can’t answer the phone right now, can you give me all the stuff back you stole from my house?? What kind of lowlife fu***** scum does that? Give it back!!!! If you need a return label, just ask.” Yeah, it looks like there’s trouble in paradise.”

Lore’l breaks down the whole drama swirling around the social media influencer and why she called CAP on this whole situation this morning on The Morning Hustle!

