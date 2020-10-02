CLOSE
This Week’s Vitamins: “Sometimes The Weight You Need To Lose Isn’t On Your Body” + More

 September 28th- October 2nd

Monday, September 28th: “In order to become better we have to challenge ourselves #InRealLife

 

Tuesday, September 29th: “Practice & Consistency are Key”

 

Wednesday, September 30th: “Stop Playing it Safe & ruffle some feathers”

 

Thursday, October 1st: “What you put in is what you will get out. Simple as that…”

 

Friday, October 2nd: “Sometimes the weight you need to lose isn’t on your body” 

 

