The President of the United States,Donald Trump is officially COVID-19 free.

According to the jasmine brand.com Dr. Sean Conley, Donald Trumps physician, said in a memo the White House released Monday (Oct. 12th) that Donald Trump tested negative “on consecutive days” and is “not infectious to others.”

He was pretty confident after the testing, and was ready to be out in front of his supporters at a rally in Florida.

“I’ll walk in there, I’ll kiss everyone in that audience. I’ll kiss the guys and the beautiful women … I’ll just give ya a big fat kiss.”

He also vowed:

“We are going to take whatever they gave me and we are going to distribute it to hospitals.”

This event marked his first rally since he and Melania Trump announced they tested positive on Oct. 2.

What are your thoughts on this?

The Presidential election is in 21 days.

