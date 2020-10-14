LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland’s Iconic Sokolowski’s University Inn Has Shut Down Operations Due to COVID-19

After 98 years in business, a Cleveland institution has closed its doors.

Sokolowski’s University Inn has decided, at least for right now, to not open back up to its loyal customers and visitors who have frequented from out-of-town to check out the popular eatery.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

The family says the restaurant was unable to recover from the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions that followed. “It is heartbreaking,” Mike Sokolowski told FOX 8 Wednesday.

He also told the station that operating the restaurant in the days of COVID-19 with rules and guidelines in place would be too challenging.

It was revealed there were plans to close in the future, though added that the pandemic hasten the plans.

Now, the location and site is for sale, though the family has recently said that “there is a possibility of reopening” depending on circumstances.

