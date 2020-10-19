T.I. Confirms Rumor That His Friend Urinated On Drake + Drake Unfollows Him [WATCH]

In the midst of T.I. dropping his new album, L.I.B.R.A., the King of the South dropped some tea on Drake. Allegedly his friend urinated on Drake in a movie theater and he drops some bars about this in a song.

Following the release, Drake must have heard the story and unfollowed T.I. on Instagram. In other news, Kodak Black is moving prison locations, listen to the clip to hear why.

