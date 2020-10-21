10 Tips to help with Your Money Troubles

We can all use a bit of help when it comes to saving our money and keeping it in the bank. I know for a fact I am not the only American who has a problem with spending money.

So I was glad when I came across this reading because we may all need a bit of guidance.

Dave Ramsey may be a familiar name and if so its because he is a well trusted American when it comes to money and business.

The money-management guru has doled out his signature blend of tough-love financial advice since 1992.

Here are the 10 Tips, on things you should never do with your Money.

Don’t Try to Tackler Your Biggest Debt First Don’t buy with a credit card what you can pay for with cash Don’t buy a new car Don’t spend when you can invest Don’t go to a fancy college Dont splurge once you graduate Don’t try to justify frivolous purchases Don’t give your kids an allowance Don’t try to get rich too quickly Don’t buy an engagement ring from a jewelry store

If you want more in-depth detail on the 10 tips of things you should never do with your money, than click HERE