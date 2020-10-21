10 Tips to help with Your Money Troubles

We can all use a bit of help when it comes to saving our money and keeping it in the bank. I know for a fact I am not the only American who has a problem with spending money.
So I was glad when I came across this reading because we may all need a bit of guidance.
Dave Ramsey may be a familiar name and if so its because he is a well trusted American when it comes to money and business.
The money-management guru has doled out his signature blend of tough-love financial advice since 1992.
Here are the 10 Tips, on things you should never do with your Money.
- Don’t Try to Tackler Your Biggest Debt First
- Don’t buy with a credit card what you can pay for with cash
- Don’t buy a new car
- Don’t spend when you can invest
- Don’t go to a fancy college
- Dont splurge once you graduate
- Don’t try to justify frivolous purchases
- Don’t give your kids an allowance
- Don’t try to get rich too quickly
- Don’t buy an engagement ring from a jewelry store
If you want more in-depth detail on the 10 tips of things you should never do with your money, than click HERE