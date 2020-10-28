Kim Kardashian’s Private Island Birthday Bash During Pandemic Draws Internet Backlash [WATCH]

In The Lo-Down, Lore’l talks about loyalty, white people macaroni and cheese, and Kim Kardashian.

When 85 South Show was asked would they return to Wild ‘N Out without Nick Cannon, the boys pretty much said they were 10 toes down with Nick Cannon.

In trolling news, the internet is bashing Drake and Kim Kardashian. Drake is getting flamed for his choice of macaroni at his party and memes were made after Kim dropped what she did for her birthday.

Hear Lore’l give you all those details!

