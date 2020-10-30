Whitney Houston Becomes 1st Black Artist With 3 Diamond-Certified Albums

Continue reading Bluntly Speaking: 10 Rappers Legally In The Cannibis Game

Bluntly Speaking: 10 Rappers Legally In The Cannibis Game

[caption id="attachment_921217" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty[/caption] It’s no secret how integral a role weed has played in the world of Hip-Hop. Rappers have dedicated songs, albums, even their image to their favorite girl, Mary Jane, due to the herb’s ability to spark creative genius in aiding studio sessions. It also has an extensive history of being a lucrative, but illegal product on the street. As archaic lawmakers continue to criminalize the drug on the federal level, relaxed laws on the state level have safeguarded consumers, growers, and sellers from incurring charges that would otherwise land them behind bars. As reported in Esquire, 11 states, plus Washington D.C., have fully legalized recreational and medical weed while 22 states juggle a mixed approach between legalizing only medicinal marijuana and decriminalization. Nevertheless, relaxed laws mean folks with exclusive connections and a knack for entrepreneurship can make serious bank in the weed business without risking their freedom. In Colorado alone, marijuana generated over $1 billion in state revenue since legalization in 2014. What rapper doesn’t want to get into that type of green? Here’s a list of rappers getting into the retail side of the marijuana business.