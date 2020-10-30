HalloWINE: 5 Halloween Candy & Wine Pairing Recipes To Indulge In This Weekend

With Covid-19 cases back on the rise, it looks like Halloween festivities like trick-or-treating and costume parties may be cancelled. Lucky for you though, we talked with Barefoot Wine’s award-winning winemaker Jen Wall who introduced us to a few candy and wine pairings that are great for a Halloween party of one (or two) this year.

If you’re a fan of wine, there’s probably a popular Halloween candy that pairs well with your drink of choice. I tested and tried it! Below are five Barefoot variations you should try, too!

1. Barefoot Chardonnay & an almond and coconut chocolate bar

Oak can impart lots of aromas into wine- specifically, caramel, vanilla, spices and.. coconut. For this pairing, not only does the subtle coconut notes in the aromas of the wine perfectly compliment the coconut in the candy, but the creamy texture also complements this sweet treat.

2. Barefoot Brut Rose Bubbly & peanut butter cups

A sophisticated peanut butter and jelly sandwich. The layers of berries in the aromas of this sparkler perfectly complement the chocolate and peanut butter in this candy cup as the peanut butter in particular is a good accompaniment to the berries. The acidity of this bubbly also cuts through the richness and creates a delightful experience.

3. Barefoot Moscato & candy corn

All of Barefoot white and pink wines have a hint of CO2 added which balances the sweetness and lends to a more sessionable wine and the fizz provides a refreshing balance to the sugar in the candy corn.

4. Barefoot Cabernet Sauvignon & a chocolate bar

The quintessential pairing for wine and candy is CAB and Chocolate. This pairing works because the chocolate tames the tannins in the wine, and the wine structure can withstand the chocolate flavor, and texture as well. Pure perfection.

5. Barefoot Peach Fruitscato & peach rings

This pairing wins because it’s a lot of sweet peach layered on top of more sweet peach. Just a lot of sweet peach goodness here.

