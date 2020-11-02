As schools begin the 2020-2021 year with remote learning or hybrid models, the Central Ohio Broadband Access Pilot Program is providing low-income, K-12 students and their families with low-cost internet access.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The program will provide 10,000 refurbished computers and 10,000 hotspot devices for families to set up an internet signal using cell phone signals. No new infrastructure or professional installation required.
The Latest:
- Eye on The Community ft. Eye on the Community ft. MORPC Central Ohio Broadband Access Pilot Program
- Eye on the Community ft. ADAMH
- Crucial Battleground State Pennsylvania Preparing For ‘Right-Wing Militia Groups’ At Polling Places
- Still Didn’t Get Your Mail-In Ballot? Here’s How You Can Still Vote And Make It Count
- Everything You Need To Know For Election Day In Ohio
- Win Tickets to See Stunna 4 Vegas
- Kevin Ross Talks”Audacity Vol 2., The MashUp Show, and Kills A Stevie Wonder Song!
- Shoot Your Shot: Barack Obama Hits Walk Off Jumper: “That’s What I Do!” [Video]
- Grow Op: Shawn Kemp Opens Up About Smoking Weed While In NBA
- The Brooklyn Nets New Jerseys Will Honor Brooklynite Jean-Michel Basquiat
Eye on The Community ft. Eye on the Community ft. MORPC Central Ohio Broadband Access Pilot Program was originally published on joycolumbus.com
Also On Power 107.5: