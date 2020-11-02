The 614
HomeThe 614

Eye on The Community ft. Eye on the Community ft. MORPC Central Ohio Broadband Access Pilot Program

Columbus Ohio Downtown

Source: nford / Radio One

 

As schools begin the 2020-2021 year with remote learning or hybrid models, the Central Ohio Broadband Access Pilot Program is providing low-income, K-12 students and their families with low-cost internet access.
The lack of a reliable and affordable internet connection and device to access the internet makes remote learning impossible and causes more students to fall behind. This program seeks to address the inequities that exist from community to community.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

The program will provide 10,000 refurbished computers and 10,000 hotspot devices for families to set up an internet signal using cell phone signals. No new infrastructure or professional installation required.

The Latest:

Eye on The Community ft. Eye on the Community ft. MORPC Central Ohio Broadband Access Pilot Program  was originally published on joycolumbus.com

Also On Power 107.5:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Close