Voters in Atlanta will no doubt have to deal with long lines as the polls on Election Day but Offset and The Lincoln Project are partnering to make the wait a bit more bearable. The Migos star and Cardi B‘s hubby will appear at three polling locations in the Georgia city with food trucks in tow to feed voters as they prepare to pull the lever.

Just announced Monday (Nov. 2), Offset will be present on the scene of three separate locations with the help of popular eatery The Slutty Vegan, and Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks, both operations sporting food trucks for this special Election Day event.

It should be stated that The Lincoln Project is a consortium of current and former Republicans who are hoping to oust President Donald Trump on Tuesday, a sentiment that has been spreading on both sides of the aisle of late.

The afternoon events will take place at Rhodes Jordan Park (Gwinnett), CT Martin Rec Center (Fulton), Fickett Elementary (Fulton), all part of the Atlanta metropolitan region.

—

Photo: Getty

Offset & The Lincoln Project Partner For Atlanta Polling Location Voter Rallies was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Power 107.5: