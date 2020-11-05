Kirk Franklin Did Not Raise his Kids to be Religious

This is something I can relate to! My parents raised me to be religious as ever. Now I love my upbringing and yes I love my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ but don’t get m wrong it would have been nice to have some REAL life teachings from my parents.

Truth be told all I knew was the word of God, and that is still all I know. It is good to now have real life lessons that have taught me throughout my life.

I just love how Kirk Franklin stated that he raised his kids to be REAL and not Realistic.

It was the Holy Ghost and these Hands for me!!

Are you religious? Will you raise your children to be ?