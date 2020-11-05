CLOSE
Kirk Franklin Did Not Raise his Kids to be Religious

Kirk Franklin - Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour

Source: Kevin Rawls / Radio One Digital

This is something I can relate to! My parents raised me to be religious as ever. Now I love my upbringing and yes I love my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ but don’t get m wrong it would have been nice to have some REAL life teachings from my parents.

Truth be told all I knew was the word of God, and that is still all I know. It is good to now have real life lessons that have taught me throughout my life.

I just love how Kirk Franklin stated that he raised his kids to be REAL and not Realistic.

You’ll get the holy ghost & these hands

It was the Holy Ghost and these Hands for me!!

Are you religious? Will you raise your children to be ?

