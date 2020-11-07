CLOSE
Lil Wayne was Dumped Long Before He Caped for Trump

So remember when last week a few sources reported that Lil Waynes boo had dumped him for being a supporter of Trump. The tweet went something like this

“She broke up with Wayne. It wasn’t just his Trump support, but that was a big part,” and “was shocked when she saw Wayne come out with Trump. She’s so disappointed in him.”

Denise Bidot responded to a tweet on Twitter and flat out denied Weezy’s caping for Trump ended their months-long relationship stating, “I did not. This is absolutely false.”

Even though that story might have been false, it still looks like it’s a wrap for Weezy and Bidot’s relationship. She deleted her Instagram account, leaving a cryptic message, “Sometimes love just isn’t enough [HEARTBROKEN EMOJI].” They even unfollowed each other on social media, which also this generation’s way of saying IDFWU.

Do you think Lil Wayne will find love again?

