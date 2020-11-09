Blue Ivy Carter To Narrate ‘Hair Love’ Audiobook

The 8-Year-Old daughter of Hip Hop’s Royal Family, Blue Ivy Carter is set to narrate the audiobook for the Oscar-winning animated short film, ‘Hair Love.’ Director of the film, Matthew A. Cherry, announced the news on Instagram with a sample clip:

Keep in mind, Blue Ivy has already won a BET Her Award for the song “Brown Skin Girl” and an NAACP Image Award for the same single. Now with this audiobook performance, Blue Ivy could grab a Grammy nomination for spoken word. If she does take a Grammy home and sit it next to her parents’ awards: they’ll have close to 50 Grammys total.

Swizz Beatz Hints At ‘Pending’ Verzuz Battle with OutKast & Tribe Called Quest

Everyone is waiting for Season 2 of #VerzuzTV to kick off with Trap Kings Jeezy and T.I on November 19th but it looks like the entire season might just be back to back fire!

Swizz Beatz was spotted on IG live over the weekend teasing that a #Verzuzbattle with Tribe Called Quest and Outkast was in the works!

Swizz Beatz says there will be a Verzuz between A Tribe Called Quest and Outkast 👀👀👀😳🤯 pic.twitter.com/gBnVDESqXO — IG: istillloveher.de (@istillloveher_) November 6, 2020

“We got Tribe Called Quest and Outkast… Pending. I wasn’t even supposed to say it…”

Q-Tip is my brother but that man… Andre 3000 my brother but my man… But you know what, we love them and we got patience, and whenever they’re ready, we’re ready. Cause Verzuz is not just something for the pandemic, it’s something for the culture permanently. And that’s what I want people to understand.”

All we need is Andre 3000 and Q-Tip to make it official! Let’s gooo!

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Blue Ivy Carter To Narrate ‘Hair Love’ Audiobook was originally published on kysdc.com