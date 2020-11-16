OHIO: 45 Takes To Twitter Appearing to Support Whoever Can Take Down Governor Mike DeWine

After helping to get him elected as Governor of Ohio in 2018, outgoing President Donald Trump has made a veiled threat on his Twitter page to Mike DeWine to help any potential opponent get the next seat in a future term.

In other terms, 45 is not happy with DeWine for acknowledging former Vice President Joe Biden as the President-elect and is now willing to throw him under the bus at all costs.

Who will be running for Governor of the Great State of Ohio? Will be hotly contested! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2020

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

DeWine, whose first four-year term as governor ends during the 2022 mid-term elections, has been one of the few prominent Republican politicians to formally recognize Joe Biden as the next president, saying in an interview last week on CNN: “We need to consider the former vice president as the president-elect. Joe Biden is the president-elect.”

Check out his interview below:

JUST NOW: "Joe Biden is the President-elect." Those words from Republican @GovMikeDeWine of Ohio. @NewDay pic.twitter.com/SUUpC43Hou — John Berman (@JohnBerman) November 12, 2020

Gov. DeWine did add that Trump has “every right” to bring his claims into court:

“I congratulate Vice-President Biden. It would appear that President Trump’s legal team will be filing legal actions. The President’s lawyers have every right to present evidence in court on any legal issues or irregularities involving the election, and the courts are the proper place to hear evidence on these issues. When lawsuits have concluded and election results are certified, it is important for all Americans to honor the outcome.”

Gov. DeWine has been under fire from his own GOP colleagues in Ohio for his COVID-19 efforts to reduce the spread of the virus, even to the point of bringing up calls for impeachment.

Despite the criticism, he has continued to received praise for his handling of COVID-19.

