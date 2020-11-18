CLOSE
The QuickSilva Show
HomeThe QuickSilva Show

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Michael B. Jordan Is The New “Sexiest Man Alive!”

Michael B. Jordan Is The New “Sexiest Man Alive!”

Michael B Jordan

Source: Warner Bros / MGM

Michael B Jordan has officially been named the Sexiest Man Alive by People Magazine.

“It’s a cool feeling. You know, everybody always made that joke, like, ‘Mike, this is the one thing you’re probably not going to get.’ But it’s a good club to be a part of.”

Now we have to say, the ladies have repeatedly made him their #MCM for his hot body in movies like Creed and Black Panther. This year, Jordan has become much more vocal, using his platform to demand inclusion for the black community in Hollywood and social injustices. We love it when he’s fine and intelligent! Congrats MJB!

 

Michael B. Jordan Named ‘PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive’ For 2020, See His Greatest Thirst Traps

17 photos Launch gallery

Michael B. Jordan Named ‘PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive’ For 2020, See His Greatest Thirst Traps

Continue reading Michael B. Jordan Named ‘PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive’ For 2020, See His Greatest Thirst Traps

Michael B. Jordan Named ‘PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive’ For 2020, See His Greatest Thirst Traps

[caption id="attachment_10130436" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Property of Nike / Nike Publicity[/caption] Michael B. Jordan has been crowned what many of his fans already thought of him has – the Sexiest Man Alive. PEOPLE Magazine unveiled the 2020 edition of their Sexiest Man Alive cover on Tuesday (November 17) and parked right in front was none other than the Creed and Black Panther actor. The moment is full circle for MBJ, who was featured in the magazine’s Ones to Watch issue back in 2013 after a riveting performance in Fruitvale Station. “My grandma lookin down talkin bout “that’s my baby,” Jordan wrote on Instagram Tuesday. “Thanks @People for naming me 2020’s #SexiestManAlive! Order a copy !” Now at 33, Jordan has been not only giving people good looks and chiseled features in film as well as on Instagram, he’s made it a mission to help diversify Hollywood one project at a time. His Outlier Society Productions was the first to adopt an inclusion rider, a mandate for filmmakers to enlist a diverse cast and crew. Additionally, he’s made his voice heard outside of film, being a staunch supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as organizing people to participate in the 2020 election. “I think there’s a time and a place for everything,” he told PEOPLE. “I’ve been picking my moments to make the most impact. We can all take action—big or small—to help create the change we want to see.” And yes, ladies, he did confirm to the magazine he was single. As for what’s next? He’s set to star in Without Remorse, a Tom Clancy adaptation where he plays a former Navy SEAL-turned-CIA operative. But Jordan’s main goals are to be more behind the camera than in front of it. “Just growing, whatever the next evolution of me is,” he says. “Hopefully a family by then, I’m going to throw that in the universe. I want to make an impact all over the world and not just through the roles that I play.” You can scan through some of Michael’s thirstiest thirst trap moments on Instagram below! RELATED: Michael B. Jordan To Produce ‘Static Shock’ Film For DC RELATED: Michael B. Jordan Posted A Thirst Trap Photo To Remind Us To Vote Early And Now We’re Camped Out At The Polls RELATED: Michael B. Jordan Pens Beautiful and Emotional Tribute To Chadwick Boseman

TORY LANEZ OFFICIALLY PLEADS ‘NOT GUILTY’

Tory Lanez at Southside Music Hall

Source: Jade Bly / Radio One

Rapper Tory Lanez has officially pleaded not guilty Wednesday to using a semiautomatic firearm to shoot and wound “Savage” singer Megan Thee Stallion during an incident in July.

His lawyer Shawn Holley entered the plea on his behalf after a Los Angeles judge previously ordered Lanez to stay 100 yards away from Megan and surrender any firearms, a courtroom source confirmed.

The 28-year-old “Say It” rapper faces up to 22 years and eight months in prison if convicted as charged.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE OF DIVA’S DAILY DIRT

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Michael B. Jordan Is The New “Sexiest Man Alive!”  was originally published on kysdc.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Close