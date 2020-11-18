Diva’s Daily Dirt: Michael B. Jordan Is The New “Sexiest Man Alive!”

Continue reading Michael B. Jordan Named ‘PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive’ For 2020, See His Greatest Thirst Traps

[caption id="attachment_10130436" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Property of Nike / Nike Publicity[/caption] Michael B. Jordan has been crowned what many of his fans already thought of him has – the Sexiest Man Alive. PEOPLE Magazine unveiled the 2020 edition of their Sexiest Man Alive cover on Tuesday (November 17) and parked right in front was none other than the Creed and Black Panther actor. The moment is full circle for MBJ, who was featured in the magazine’s Ones to Watch issue back in 2013 after a riveting performance in Fruitvale Station. “My grandma lookin down talkin bout “that’s my baby,” Jordan wrote on Instagram Tuesday. “Thanks @People for naming me 2020’s #SexiestManAlive! Order a copy !” Now at 33, Jordan has been not only giving people good looks and chiseled features in film as well as on Instagram, he’s made it a mission to help diversify Hollywood one project at a time. His Outlier Society Productions was the first to adopt an inclusion rider, a mandate for filmmakers to enlist a diverse cast and crew. Additionally, he’s made his voice heard outside of film, being a staunch supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as organizing people to participate in the 2020 election. “I think there’s a time and a place for everything,” he told PEOPLE. “I’ve been picking my moments to make the most impact. We can all take action—big or small—to help create the change we want to see.” And yes, ladies, he did confirm to the magazine he was single. As for what’s next? He’s set to star in Without Remorse, a Tom Clancy adaptation where he plays a former Navy SEAL-turned-CIA operative. But Jordan’s main goals are to be more behind the camera than in front of it. “Just growing, whatever the next evolution of me is,” he says. “Hopefully a family by then, I’m going to throw that in the universe. I want to make an impact all over the world and not just through the roles that I play.” You can scan through some of Michael’s thirstiest thirst trap moments on Instagram below! RELATED: Michael B. Jordan To Produce ‘Static Shock’ Film For DC RELATED: Michael B. Jordan Posted A Thirst Trap Photo To Remind Us To Vote Early And Now We’re Camped Out At The Polls RELATED: Michael B. Jordan Pens Beautiful and Emotional Tribute To Chadwick Boseman