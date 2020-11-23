Jennifer Lopez is Being Accused of Copying Beyonce’s Grammy Performance, We Kinda Agree

51-year-old Jennifer Lopez hit the stage at the 2020 American Music Awards with a super sexy controversial performance that women half their age wish they could pull off!
But the controversial performance of Lopez’s “Pa’Ti” and “Lonely” featuring Maluma wasn’t because of the sexy nature of the performance but more because it appeared to be copied from Beyonce’s 2014 Grammy performance of “Drunk in Love.”
Hear us out… Beyonce performed in a sexy outfit much like Lopez did. Both singers danced similar and very sexy with lined shadows all over the bodies. Lopez even had the same hairstyle as Beyonce, a wet wavy bob.
We definitely think this performance was snatched from Beyonce’s archive but it’s possible Lopez didn’t even know. Take a look and compare the two performances below.
Jennifer Lopez 2020 AMA Performance
Beyonce’s 2014 Grammy Performance
Now you know they say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery but come on! Do you see the similarities?
