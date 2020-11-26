CLOSE
People Think Lil Wayne Is Dropping New Music To Distract From His Trump Endorsement

The release of "No Ceilings 3" will show how short, or long, his fans' memories are.

Lil Wayne and Trump

Source: Twitter / @LilTunechi

Lil Wayne‘s sneak attack of an endorsement for Donald Trump‘s re-election may have invigorated the president’s base, but it also left some of his most loyal fans conflicted on whether they should continue supporting a rapper who apparently approves of the racist-in-chief’s hateful ways.

Fast-forward nearly a month later and that same group of Lil Wayne fans seemingly remains split after it was announced that the veteran rapper was planning to release another installment of one of his most successful series of mixtapes. The end result was an apparent suspicion that Lil Wayne is dropping new music to distract from his support for Trump and undo any of the cancellation process that may have been underway by some of his fans.

And it just might work.

DJ Khaled on Wednesday posted a brief social media video about the upcoming release of Lil Wayne’s “No Ceilings 3” project.

For some people, the post immediately sparked bad memories of the shocking image of a smiling Weezy standing next to Trump in front of American flags while they both flashed wide smiles and held up “thumbs up” signs.

After all, it was only on Oct. 29 when Lil Wayne tweeted that he had just finished “a great meeting with” Trump in a glowing review of the president’s widely criticized Platinum Plan for Black America.

Besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership,” Wayne tweeted in part.

Others plan to give Wayne a pass for his Trump support.

All the discussion about “No Ceilings 3” is one thing. But the proof will be in the proverbial pudding when streaming figures are released to provide a clearer indication of the type of reception Lil Wayne’s latest music gets.

We won’t have to wait too long since Complex reported that “No Ceilings 3” is set to be released the day after Thanksgiving on Black Friday, the busiest shopping day of the year.

Wayne conveniently made no reference to Trump when he told Complex why he was dropping his newest full-length project since his “Funeral” album in January.

“The mixtape game seemed to be a dying art and since I’m one of the pioneers of the craft, and it played such a big part in my career, I felt it was only right to resurrect it,” Lil Wayne said. “Also, it’s a lot of songs out here I wanted to kill my way!”

After all the talk of rappers who supported Trump being canceled, Lil Wayne seems committed to avoiding that pitfall by trying to unite his fans with new music. Only time will tell if works.

