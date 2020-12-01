Lore’l sees both sides of the argument, but is calling CAP on the restaurant owner for going off on the “twerking customers”, telling them to ‘gtf out’ and that ‘he doesn’t need their money,’ in front of everyone. It’s not WHAT he said, but HOW he said it.

Kevin Kelley, owner of TRUE Kitchen + Kocktails in Dallas, Texas went viral after a customer recorded the incident.

Weigh in with your thoughts – are you on the side of the owner or the guests?!

Who's Cappin?! Black Restaurant Owner Curses Out Customers For Twerking At Brunch And People Have Mixed Feelings

