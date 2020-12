“This Saturday 4-6p @districtjump we are back at it again for the 6th yearOur annual Socks& Underclothes drive to help out the homelessDue to covid this year will be a drive-by & drop eventPresented by #SilvaLiningFoundation

DJ QuickSilva’s Annual Socks & Underclothes Drive was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On Power 107.5: