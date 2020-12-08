City Girls JT leaves Twitter

Now I have to be honest I laughed at the tweets from JT! Fans took their time digging up old tweets from the rapper, that may have been offensive to some people. She pretty much did exactly what any person would do who had a twitter back in 2012, she just talked her s*** very LOUD and Proud on twitter.

I have a few of the old tweets below.

JT tweets have me crying. she didn’t give af 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/bUYYTWdIf6 — The Real Destiny Marilyn ➐ (@sweetnovacane) December 7, 2020

Y’all losing y’all minds over jt tweets but I love JT fine ass even more pic.twitter.com/5ueYdCXvKu — 👹 Teezy (@mydrumhold100) December 7, 2020

Me laughing at some of JT’s old tweets even tho we supposed to pretend to be offended pic.twitter.com/LtAF0BoVfU — 💔Koko Struggle Account💔 (@KokoStruggle) December 7, 2020

Im definitely with the last post. Although we suppose to be offended, it really is Hilarious. Anyway JT did respond to all this chatter and in the midst of doing so, she DEACTIVATED her twitter!

Let me guess we are all innocent of not talking S*** on twitter?

Courtesy of hiphopwired!