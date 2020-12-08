How to Identify Misinformation Online!

There is a lot of false and misleading information that can be found n the web.

But more than likely these days the false information can end right up in your email, or dm on social media.

So how do you know whats true or false?

Well there are couple of things to double check for the source of your news.

Check for a straightforward URL Avoid the sites that quickly say breaking news.

Make sure the photos on that you see are not our of context, most fake sites use photo editing

Don’t believe what a MEME(photo with words to grab your attention) is telling you

Look out for Primary Sources that use an url ending in gov or edu.

Always double check the credentials of any given source.

Don’t be caught by these misleading trolls!

Courtesy of 10tv.com