Meek Mill Gives Kids 20 dollars and Receives Backlash

One of my favorite rappers out of Philly, Meek Milly, is getting some backlash fro the internet. After a video of Meek riding through ATL gains attention of the rapper giving money to kids who are selling water.

Apparently the boys who were about in a group of 7 were just to make some quick funds. The rapper pulled to a red stoplight to buy some water from the kids gave them a $20 and told them to split it. Some fans online seen the video and felt Meek Mill should’ve gifted more because well, he’s a millionaire riding around in a Rolls Royce!

“I just gave y’all money, man,” Meek Milly told them.

Another voice in the car can be heard telling the boys, “Man, y’all gotta split that money, man. It’s $20.”

Meek added, “That’s a dub,” referring to the $20.

Meek Mill is driving around Atlanta in a 400k car, Saw a few kids hustling waters and gave them 20 dollars and told them to split it. 6-8 kids splitting 20 dollars. 20 dollars 😂😂😂😂🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/m52ifzwERT — Karlton (@KarltonMARZ) December 6, 2020

Meek Mill responded to the internet and pretty much said, he can’t relate to how some users feel because a lot of hustling kids be having more money than them, showing a video of a kid who pulled up on him a year ago flashing ALOT of money! WELP

Do you think he sholuld’ve given the boys more money?

Read More: Meek Mill Gets Backlash After Giving $20 to Kids Selling Water – XXL