The Chappelle Show coming down from HBO Max and Netflix

The decision to pull the Chappelle Show from streaming services HBO Max was a decision made by chief content officer Casey Bloys. On a virtual conversation Bloys revealed the show would be pulled honoring the request of Dave Chappelle.

The comedian is not compensated for the airing of his show on streaming services, because ViacomCBS owns the right to his content. Of course this was a unique situation that caused emotional issues for the comedian.

“So at the end of the year, at the end of this year, December 31st, we’ll also, you know, we’re going to honor his request and take the show down,” Bloys said.

HBO and HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys reveals that #ChappellesShow will be removed from HBO Max: “At the end of the year, December 31st, we’re gonna honor his request and take the show down.” | #VarietyFYCFest https://t.co/1ZARhNE5lY pic.twitter.com/Syhcju3gmO — Variety (@Variety) December 15, 2020

Prior to this it was reported that Netflix was taking the series down, Chappelle is not compensated from the show airing although ViacomCBS may license the show to other streaming platforms.

What a win for Chappelle!

“I found out that these people were streaming my work and they never had to ask me or they never have to tell me,” Chappelle said during a recent stand-up performance. “Perfectly legal ’cause I signed the contract. But is that right?”