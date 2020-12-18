Kim & Kanye Are Very Much Married & Living “Separate Lives!”

Needless to say, it’s been a pretty tough year in the West household. Not that we all aren’t finding 2020 extremely difficult, Kim and Kanye must experience life and everyday personal struggles in the spotlight everyday. Sources close to the couple say the marriage is holding on but they currently “very much live separate lives.”

Over summer and in true Kanye fashion, Ye went on some not so tasteful Twitter rants, exposing personal details inside his marriage. According to Kanye, divorce has been on the table for some time. Some of their issues have arisen since Ye’s conversion to Christianity. Days after the rants, Kim was reportedly in conversation with divorce lawyers and considering separation.

The pair seemingly patched things up weeks later after a family vacation and tearful reunion. During Kim’s 40th birthday in October, Ye presented her with a hologram of her late father, Robert Kardashian. The infamous couple also shares 4 children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, which realistically makes the conversation of divorce to not go over so easy.

The source further mentioned to PEOPLE that, “Kim has work and projects that are important to her, and Kanye has his. Their lives don’t overlap much.” They go on to detail that Kim “seems happy” and remains focused on her pursuing her passions surrounding prison reform and making her family proud.

Source: XXL

