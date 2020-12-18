Big Sean Serves As Mentor for Mcdonald’s Newly Launched Mentors Program

McDonald’s announced partnership with award-winning rapper, Big Sean to serve as a mentor in the newly-launched McDonald’s Black & Positively Golden Mentors program. A special episode was released Dec. 16 to the @wearegolden IGTV which showcases Big Sean sharing tips and wisdom with his mentee, fellow Michigan-native and up and coming artist, Nyla Lewis during an exclusive mentoring session.

The McDonald’s Black & Positively Mentors Program pairs industry leaders in coveted sectors, including technology, entertainment, business and more, with up-and-coming change-makers in the same fields. The second installment of the program’s virtual content series features veteran artist, Big Sean and 19 year old aspiring artist, Nyla Lewis. It is a continuation of McDonald’s increased focus on serving up bright futures by providing opportunities for education and skill sin the communities it serves.

Serving the community through mentorship is a genuine passion for Detroit-native Big Sean who partnered with McDonald’s Black & Positively Golden movement through his Sean Anderson Foundation. His foundation is dedicated to the education, health, safety and well-being of youth in underserved communities across the country, which perfectly aligns with McDonald’s commitment to feeding and fostering community. “Mentorship can be key to success,” said Big Sean, who attributes mentorship as having a role in his success. “I definitely benefitted from guidance as a young adult and aspiring artist, so it’s an honor to partner with McDonald’s to pay it forward as a Black & Positively Golden mentor who is helping another artist navigate her music career.” During Big Sean and Nyla’s mentoring session, the two discuss their commonalities as Michigan natives, their musical inspirations, and the Grammy-nominated rapper shares advice on navigating the music industry. During the session, Nyla was also surprised with a computer already set up with professional music editing software, and gifted another mentor session with Roc Nation digital, marketing and artist management representatives, courtesy of Big Sean, McDonald’s and its franchisees.

The McDonald’s Black & Positively Golden Mentors program will continue into 2021. Gospel artist and entrepreneur Kierra Sheard, journalist and activist Jamilah Lemieux, and professional race car driver Bubba Wallace are among the mentors who will be featured next year in the series.

Visit to learn more www.blackandpositivelygolden.com, and follow @wearegolden on Instagram to watch mentor sessions and receive program updates. We caught up with Nyla Lewis and Big Sean about how impactful the program has been, how mentorship contributes to Black success and more in our recent interview. Be sure to catch the full interview and support McDonald’s Black & Positively Golden Mentors program.

Big Sean Serves As Mentor for Mcdonald’s Newly Launched Mentors Program was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Power 107.5: