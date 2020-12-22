2 weeks ago vaccines for COVID-19 were released to all fifty states. With the release, there has been strategic distribution on who gets the vaccine. In efforts to see how long it may take you to get the vaccine there has been a ‘Vaccine Calculator‘ released. With this calculator, you go through a couple of steps and select information that pertains to you. You will be asked what state and county you live in. Then you will select your career field. Lastly, you will select your current living conditions. At the end of the calculations, you will get a result that predicts what phase of vaccine releases you will be a part of. You will either be in phase 1, 2, or 3. See where you land right here.

Vaccine Calculator: Where Do You Fall In Line? was originally published on joycolumbus.com

