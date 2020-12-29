Janet Hubert SHADES Aunt Becky, Lori Loughlin, to be White and Privileged!

The TV Star everyone knew on Full House as Aunt Becky is going home after only serving two month of her prison sentence. Remember when she an a few others were involved in a awful college scandal of paying their kids way to get into school, although their child’s academics did not match.

Fresh Prince, Aunt Viv, Janet Hubert expressed her ire at the white privilege she believes was exemplified in actress Lori Loughlin’s early release from prison Monday.

She took to twitter to say:

‘So when white actresses commit crimes they get new shows, pilots, etc. Lori Loughlin …I assume, will get an Emmy for her time in prison,’ Hubert, 64, who played Aunt Viv on the NBC sitcom, tweeted Monday. ‘Hmmmm…oh to be white, blond, and privileged!’

I can’t lie she has a point, if it was a Sister who was in this very situation, would she even be offered a sitcom to tell of her little stint that she pulled, or would she be considered an outcast. In Hollywood black actresses, actors always get the bad end of a stick! Thats just Facts!

Do you agree?