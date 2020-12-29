Dept. Of Justice Declines To File Charges Against Cleveland Officers Who Killed Tamir Rice

From NewsOne – Six years after the tragic police shooting of Tamir Rice, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that no charges will be brought against any of the Cleveland Police officers involved in his death.
Due to the DOJ’s decision, the case has officially been closed. In a statement obtained by NPR, the DOJ announced it found a lack of sufficient evidence to “support federal criminal charges against Cleveland Division of Police (CDP) Officers Timothy Loehmann and Frank Garmback.”
The Feds maintained that video footage from the shooting was of poor quality and could not help prosecutors determine what transpired.
According to NPR, Rice’s family was informed of the decision on Monday. In response, Rice’s family attorneySubodh Chandra called the DOJ’s process “tainted” and inquired about additional information in relation to the investigation the Associated Press reports.
“It’s beyond comprehension that the Department couldn’t recognize that an officer who claims he shouted commands when the patrol car’s window was closed and it was a winter day is lying,” Chandra said. “The Rice family has been cheated of a fair process yet again.”
Rice, a central figure of the Black Lives Matter movement, was only 12-years old when he was shot to death by Cleveland police on Nov. 22, 2014. He was playing with a pellet gun when officers arrived at a Cleveland recreation center responding to a 911 call that reported the child was holding a gun and reportedly aiming it at people. Not more than three seconds passed after Loehmann and Garmback’s arrival before Rice was fired upon.
The man who called 911 informed the dispatcher that it was probably a juvenile holding a fake gun, but that information was never told to the officers.
In 2015, an Ohio grand jury declined to indict the officers, although Loehmann was later fired in 2017 after being found “unfit for duty.”
In cases like Rice’s, prosecutors must prove that an officer willfully broke the law rather than being the result of a mistake, negligence or bad judgment, which often shields officers after cases where someone is killed due to excessive force.
The DOJ’s decision follows a devastating trail of closed cases, where Black families who lost a loved one killed by the police are dealt another heartbreaking blow without the pursuit of justice. Rice’s death was especially jarring in the aftermath of Mike Brown and Eric Garner. All three were killed by police in 2014.
98 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
98 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
1. Andre' Hill, 47
1 of 98
An attorney who has represented the families of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor says he is now working for the family of Andre' Hill, the man killed by a Columbus police officer early Tuesday.https://t.co/9yXaqYKHfu— NBC4 Columbus (@nbc4i) December 24, 2020
2. Joshua Feast
2 of 98
Joshua Feast was fatally shot in the BACK by La Marque PD officer Jose Santos as he was running away, posing no threat. Witnesses report Santos refused to render aid to Joshua after shooting him AND then kicked his body, already debilitated by the bullet. #JusticeForJoshuaFeast pic.twitter.com/zO46PCsGzO— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) December 12, 2020
3. Maurice GordonSource:Mercury LLC 3 of 98
4. Casey Goodson Jr.Source:Walton + Brown, LLP 4 of 98
5. Rodney ApplewhiteSource:Ben Crump 5 of 98
6. A.J. Crooms
6 of 98
A Florida sheriff's officer shot and killed two Black teens, A.J. Crooms and Sincere Pierce.— AJ+ (@ajplus) November 19, 2020
Here's what we know so far: pic.twitter.com/A8FRNS93L6
7. Sincere Pierce
7 of 98
MOTHER SPEAKS: Cynthia Green of #Cocoa speaks out about her son 18 yr old Sincere Pierce, shot and killed in deputy involved double shooting last Friday. Says she isn’t getting answers and still hasn’t seen her son’s body. @MyNews13 #News13Brevard pic.twitter.com/hYFxZEOqz6— Greg Pallone (@gpallone13) November 17, 2020
8. Walter Wallace Jr.
8 of 98
Then they murdered Walter Wallace JR. #justiceforwalterwallace pic.twitter.com/JdCBgmMVl3— BLM Philly (@BLMPhilly) November 13, 2020
9. Marcellis Stinnette, teen killed by police in Waukegan, IllinoisSource:Twitter 9 of 98
10. Jonathan Price
10 of 98
The Texas police officer who fatally shot Jonathan Price has been arrested and charged with murder. His bail has been set at 1 million dollars. I'm glad. RIP Jonathan, rest in power. pic.twitter.com/Mw5GMQX0Eb— ~𝓣𝓮𝓷𝓪𝓬𝓲𝓸𝓾𝓼 𝓣𝓮𝓪𝓱~ (@TeahCartel) October 6, 2020
11. Deon Kay
11 of 98
Say his name #deonkay— All Out DC (@All_Out_DC) September 3, 2020
Say his name #deonkay
Say his name #deonkay
Say his name #deonkay
Say his name #deonkay
He just turned 18 and @DCPoliceDept murdered him pic.twitter.com/NjyGxYB8ar
12. Daniel Prude
12 of 98
The killing of Daniel Prude by Rochester police officers is unacceptable, and we need real answers for why this happened and why it took so long to come out.— Jeremy Cooney (@JeremyCooneyROC) September 2, 2020
Trained medical professionals should respond to mental health crises, not armed officers. pic.twitter.com/EPhH9inn1x
13. Damian Daniels
13 of 98
Yesterday in SA cops killed Sergeant Damian Lamar Daniels in front of his home. His family asked the Red Cross to get him to the VA.— S. Lee Merritt, Esq. (@MeritLaw) August 27, 2020
He had a legal gun on his hip that he never removed. He didn’t want to go and he struggled when they tried to force him.
So they killed him. pic.twitter.com/q6U7OSXb6D
14. Dijon Kizzee
14 of 98
This is #DijonKizzee, 29 yrs old and shot and killed by LA Sheriffs after being stopped for a bike violation. Cops handcuffed his lifeless body. While police investigations can drag on for months/years, cops have already claimed he ran away, and dropped clothes and a gun. #BLM pic.twitter.com/pM6mQfWLeQ— Kristen Clarke (@KristenClarkeJD) September 1, 2020
15. Trayford PellerinSource:GoFundMe 15 of 98
16. David McAtee
16 of 98
in an attempt to disperse crowds, #DavidMcAtee, a louisville bbq chef known for serving cops free meals, was shot and killed by the police last night. he was unarmed. not only were the officers’ bodycams off, but they also left his body on the street for 12 hours.— adaliah 🇹🇬 (@adxlls) June 2, 2020
say his name. pic.twitter.com/kqOPku8iuQ
17. Natosha “Tony” McDade17 of 98
18. George Floyd
18 of 98
This is #GeorgeFloyd speaking to the youth before he died. pic.twitter.com/sMV8YOoTlQ— Dr Boyce Watkins (@drboycewatkins1) May 27, 2020
19. Yassin Mohamed
19 of 98
The GBI is investigating an OIS involving the Evans County Sheriff's Office and Yassin Mohamed. Mohamed is deceased. https://t.co/KwJi3e1YDc pic.twitter.com/2LQNnEhWOE— GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) May 9, 2020
20. Finan H. Berhe
20 of 98
Montgomery County Police Tweet Video Of Cop Shooting Finan H. Berhe In Maryland https://t.co/HzNV24ZpZB— Bishop Jerome McCorry (@JMcCorrySpeaks) May 9, 2020
21. Sean ReedSource:Twitter 21 of 98
22. Steven Demarco TaylorSource:S. Lee Merritt 22 of 98
23. Ariane McCreeSource:The Herald/YouTube 23 of 98
24. Terrance Franklin
24 of 98
The City of Minneapolis has reached a $795,000 settlement with the family of Terrance Franklin, fatally shot by officers in 2013.https://t.co/ewKclYB2Pg pic.twitter.com/JzMIl7USoh— KARE 11 (@kare11) February 14, 2020
25. Miles HallSource:KRON4 25 of 98
26. Darius TarverSource:S. Lee Merritt 26 of 98
27. William Green
27 of 98
They murdered my cousin. How do you have someone in handcuffs and in a seat belt and shoot them multilpe times.All cops aren't bad but those were. I will fight with the last breath in me for justice. William Green was a family man, a working man. Funny. Loving. Love and miss you. pic.twitter.com/PhM3a6C7uj— Liv 👸🏾 (@liv__03) January 28, 2020
28. Samuel David Mallard, 19
28 of 98
This is a 2019 mugshot of the murder suspect Cobb police shot & killed today. Samuel Mallard, 19, was previously arrested for impersonating officers a half dozen times. In the 2020 case, the GBI says he’s involved in a murder/robbery. CCPD says there are other suspects. @wsbtv https://t.co/7EfuVQLmNB pic.twitter.com/ttWg5HjFkj— Chris Jose (@ChrisJoseWSB) January 17, 2020
29. Kwame "KK" Jones, 17Source:facebook 29 of 98
30. De’von Bailey, 19
30 of 98
Grand jury rules fatal officers' shooting of Devon Bailey was justified. https://t.co/MHXYQn87aH— Scott Kilbury (@SKilburyFOX21) November 14, 2019
31. Christopher Whitfield, 31
31 of 98
Cop Shoots, Kills Mentally Ill Black Man #ChristopherWhitfield As He Ran Away With Foodhttps://t.co/40a5i5QnEZ pic.twitter.com/nqsIRK6JZe— Benjamin Young Savage (ᐱᓐᒋᐱᓐ) (@benjancewicz) October 16, 2019
32. Anthony Hill, 26
32 of 98
Former Officer Robert Olsen killed Anthony Hill over four years ago and was finally convicted (not of murder). Will get get the Amber Guyger treatment? #AnthonyHillhttps://t.co/HZVf3tOEOL— NewsOne (@newsone) October 25, 2019
33. De'Von Bailey, 1933 of 98
34. Eric Logan, 54
34 of 98
BREAKING NEWS OUT OF SOUTH BEND:— Joshua Short (@JoshuaShortWNDU) June 27, 2019
Two lawyers representing the estate of 54-year-old Eric Logan, who was shot and killed by a South Bend police officer, have sued that officer, Sgt. Ryan O'Neill and Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
The suit was filed in federal court today.
(READ THREAD) pic.twitter.com/frOpKFQIAV
35. Jamarion Robinson, 26
35 of 98
Please join the family of Jamarion Robinson and community organizations on 8/5 to demand #justiceforjam #justiceforjamarion #76shots pic.twitter.com/wpVAoqmiQA— Tiff Roberts (@shedefendsit) July 27, 2017
36. Gregory Hill Jr., 30
36 of 98
Gregory Hill, Jr. - the family of Greg Hill grants permission to use these photos to honor Greg or tell his story. pic.twitter.com/uhn1RbEQBv— John M. Phillips (@JohnPhillips) June 1, 2018
37. JaQuavion Slaton, 20
37 of 98
This is Jaquavion Slaton, the 20-year-old who was was shot & killed by Fort Worth Police on Sunday. Community demanding release of body camera video, but FWPD hasn’t said when/if that will happen. #WFAA pic.twitter.com/iakQyWrRCl— Teresa Woodard (@twoodard8) June 10, 2019
38. Ryan Twyman, 24
38 of 98
39. Brandon Webber, 20
39 of 98
When they see us, they kill us...— Jeneisha C. Harris (@JeneishaCHarris) June 13, 2019
Brandon Webber, father of 3, shot by U. S. Marshalls 16-20 times in Memphis.
No one deserves to be shot and killed like this.
I could say so much but I’m really at a loss for words. pic.twitter.com/9EFhUplHDw
40. Jimmy Atchison, 21
40 of 98
41. Willie McCoy, 20
41 of 98
One of six officers who fired at Willie McCoy had killed unarmed man in 2018 || Via: Guardian https://t.co/CjrSIa8r1Z— SafetyPin-Daily (@SafetyPinDaily) February 23, 2019
42. Emantic "EJ" Fitzgerald Bradford Jr., 2142 of 98
43. D’ettrick Griffin, 18
43 of 98
Family of D’Ettrick Griffin, man fatally shot by police while trying to steal an unmarked cruiser, is suing City of Atlanta and officer involved https://t.co/4oBbxFAvoF pic.twitter.com/0KMeVwST9I— CBS46 (@cbs46) February 8, 2019
44. Jemel Roberson, 26
Source:false 44 of 98
Security guard Jemel Roberson was holding down a shooting suspect when police burst in and shot Roberson instead. pic.twitter.com/zNsYvQMRg8— HuffPost (@HuffPost) November 14, 2018
45. DeAndre Ballard, 23
Source:false 45 of 98
#NCCU remembers Fallen Eagle, Mr. DeAndre Ballard. A vigil will be held on Sun., 9/23, 11 a.m., in the A.E. Student Union lobby. https://t.co/4rnPAX1wlG #SoarInPeace pic.twitter.com/RZZxKJaivh— N.C. Central University (@NCCU) September 21, 2018
46. Botham Shem Jean, 26
Source:false 46 of 98
The young man who was killed by a Dallas police officer in his own apartment this morning has been identified as 26-year-old Botham Jean. He worked at the PwC firm in Downtown Dallas. https://t.co/oyjHMdMXVv pic.twitter.com/uSvJWJ062e— FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) September 7, 2018
47. Antwon Rose Jr., 17Source:false 47 of 98
48. Robert Lawrence White, 41Source:false 48 of 98
49. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24Source:Getty 49 of 98
50. Ramarley Graham, 18Source:Getty 50 of 98
51. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31Source:Getty 51 of 98
52. Trayvon Martin, 17Source:Getty 52 of 98
53. Wendell Allen, 20Source:Getty 53 of 98
54. Kendrec McDade, 19Source:Getty 54 of 98
55. Larry Jackson Jr., 32Source:Getty 55 of 98
56. Jonathan Ferrell, 24Source:Getty 56 of 98
57. Jordan Baker, 26Source:Getty 57 of 98
58. Victor White lll, 22Source:Getty 58 of 98
59. Dontre Hamilton, 31Source:Getty 59 of 98
60. Eric Garner, 43Source:Getty 60 of 98
61. John Crawford lll, 22Source:Getty 61 of 98
62. Michael Brown, 18Source:Getty 62 of 98
63. Ezell Ford, 25Source:Getty 63 of 98
64. Dante Parker, 36Source:Getty 64 of 98
65. Kajieme Powell, 25Source:Getty 65 of 98
66. Laquan McDonald, 17Source:Getty 66 of 98
67. Akai Gurley, 28Source:Getty 67 of 98
68. Tamir Rice, 12Source:Getty 68 of 98
69. Rumain Brisbon, 34Source:Getty 69 of 98
70. Jerame Reid, 36Source:Getty 70 of 98
71. Charly Keunang, 43Source:Getty 71 of 98
72. Tony Robinson, 19Source:Getty 72 of 98
73. Walter Scott, 50Source:Getty 73 of 98
74. Freddie Gray, 25Source:Getty 74 of 98
75. Brendon Glenn, 29Source:Getty 75 of 98
76. Samuel DuBose, 43Source:Getty 76 of 98
77. Christian Taylor, 19Source:Getty 77 of 98
78. Jamar Clark, 24Source:Getty 78 of 98
79. Mario Woods, 26Source:Getty 79 of 98
80. Quintonio LeGrier, 19Source:Getty 80 of 98
81. Gregory Gunn, 58Source:Getty 81 of 98
82. Akiel Denkins, 24Source:Getty 82 of 98
83. Alton Sterling, 37Source:Getty 83 of 98
84. Philando Castile, 32Source:Getty 84 of 98
85. Terrence Sterling, 31Source:Getty 85 of 98
86. Terence Crutcher, 40Source:Getty 86 of 98
87. Keith Lamont Scott, 43Source:Getty 87 of 98
88. Alfred Olango, 38Source:Getty 88 of 98
89. Jordan Edwards, 15Source:Getty 89 of 98
90. Stephon Clark, 22
Source:false 90 of 98
Please, do not forget #BlackLivesMatter #StephonClark pic.twitter.com/474DSVBGLm— Zendaya (@Zendaya) March 27, 2018
91. Danny Ray Thomas, 34
Source:false 91 of 98
92. DeJuan Guillory, 27
Source:false 92 of 98
DeJuan Guillory #TakeAKnee4Me pic.twitter.com/SrSaweU6dY— Faces Of Injustice (@takeaknee4me) October 12, 2017
93. Patrick Harmon, 50
93 of 98
Patrick Harmon was shot and killed by police in Salt Lake City, Utah. The district attorney says the shooting was "legally justified." pic.twitter.com/zYBOwlTzRb— NBC News (@NBCNews) October 7, 2017
94. Jonathan Hart, 21
94 of 98
Friends and family of Jonathan Heart aka Sky Young, a young #homeless man killed last Sunday at a Walgreens in #Hollywood for allegedly shoplifting, gather tonight to remember the 20-year-old. pic.twitter.com/uiMRiFnutq— Jasmyne Cannick (@Jasmyne) December 9, 2018
95. Maurice Granton, 24
95 of 98
Dash cam footage of police killing Maurice Granton Jr. has been released. His family says it proves that he was unarmed pic.twitter.com/YLAM7my1ny— NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 26, 2018
96. Julius Johnson, 23
96 of 98
97. Jamee Johnson, 22Source:S. Lee Merritt 97 of 98
98. Michael Dean, 28Source:S. Lee Merritt 98 of 98
