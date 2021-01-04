CLOSE
Drake Is Trying A New Look Ahead Of Next Album

 

Drake Courtside With WWE Title

Rapper, Drake is trying a something a little different  ahead of the release of his highly-anticipated album.

In a recent social post, Drake shared his new hair style.

He captioned the now deleted post, “Big Mood.”

What do you think about Drake’s new style?

