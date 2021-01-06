Is Cardi B Feuding With A WWE Star!?!

Cardi B just can’t get a break from people bringing her name up! Whether its good or bad, my good sis stays making headlines! This time, we’re trying to figure out if Cardi is being called out or nah!?

On twitter this past Monday, Cardi had a small exchange of words with WWE wrestler Lacey Evans after commenting on her being brought up in a WWE video. WWE Hall of Fame star Torrie Wilson appeared on the most recent Legends Night edition episode of Raw. Wilson spoke with pro wrestler Angel Garza, jokingly claimed that Cardi was inside of another room in the arena, alongside Kylie Jenner and Ariana Grande.

Now Cardi, unbeknownst to us, used to be a pretty avid fan of wrestling. And in response to the video clip, she playfully tweeted, “WWWWTTTTFFFFFFFFF ….this is not how my wwe debut was supposed to be ! Vince McMahon COUNT YOUR FUCKIN DAYS !!!!.”

Lacey Evans jumped in the conversation, replying to Cardi with what one could interpret as a threat.

“Careful what you wish for ya nasty….. we aren’t @NICKIMINAJ You’ll get sent home with more than a busted eye,” Evans tweeted. Evans hit Cardi with the low blow, bringing up the 2018 Fashion Week Met Gala fight with Nicki Minaj, in which Cardi walked away with a knot on her face, right above her eye.

Cardi B is well known for her spicy attitude and quick clap backs and Lacey Evans certainly is not exempt. Cardi responded in a now-deleted tweet, “A white woman can’t never put fear on me sweetie….Got me fucked up. I was showing love to WWE the whole night yesterday I don’t know where the fuck you came from with your necessary bullshit.”

Evans came back with, “Aww bless your heart! @iamcardib U got it all wrong. I heard DEBUT and was giving you a friendly heads up! but since you wanna be a bad ass… keep me in mind when/if you show up to @WWE. Ill kick your ass while listening to your music. #PullUp.”

All I’m saying is, if Cardi B collaborates with the WWE, she truly is the GOAT!

