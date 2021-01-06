Kimye Considering Divorce And Twitter Thinks Jeffree Star’s The Reason?

Kanye and Kim Kardashian West are reportedly discussing a divorce according to sources who spoke with CNN. Most recently, Kim has shared photos of herself, without her wedding ring, which further caused speculation surrounding a divorce between the power couple. Sources have reported to both CNN and E! News that the couple have been seeking marriage counseling to work through issues in their relationship. Kimye trending on social media makes sense but Kanye trending with another problematic social media star is shaking the timeline this morning. This TikToker sends Twitter into an uproar after making strange claims of Kanye West and controversial make up artist, Jeffree Star hooking up allegedly causing Kimye to call it quits.

@realavalouiise i can’t say WHO cuz he’ll sue me hint hint but it’s part of the reason Kanye’s so religious now it’s his self hatred …. my source is legit I promiss ♬ original sound – Ava Louise

Kim and Kanye are parents to four beautiful children, North West, 7, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 2, and Psalm West, 20 months. The two initially tied the knot in Florence, Italy in 2014 and celebrated six years of marriage in May proclaiming at the time that they had “forever to go.”

Kim Kardashian West is said to still be weighing her options for divorce and wants to do what’s best for her children according to E! News.

The sources confirmed that the couple has been living in separate places in recent months. Kanye staying put in their home in Wyoming, while his wife is in California with their children.

“They have been living separately for the last few months,” a friend of Kardashian West told CNN but requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the situation.

“Divorce is something that has been discussed off and on for the past year but Kim has not wanted to move forward on that,” the second source said. “There is no drama or contentious relationship” the individual added, they are “amicable” and “fully aligned when it comes to the kids.”

This is a touchy situation considering what the couple have experienced the last few years from Kim’s traumatic robbery to Kanye’s public facing bipolar episodes and problematic political involvement. The rumors of divorce caused by an affair between the rapper and make up artist Jefree Star isn’t all too believable, but the reactions on social media are hilarious enough to share. Here’s how Twitter took to the news:

The only way ima believe this shit is if I see the tape and Kanye was holding two forms of identification, while fucking Jeffree Star and Jeffree Star is VERBALLY saying he is Jeffree Star, with a camera crew there AND Kanye grandma is in the room pic.twitter.com/7UezozUOwO — TheDevilHerself 🧘🏾‍♀️✨ (@StillRockLocs) January 6, 2021

Us when we saw the two trending on Twitter:

*Checks to see why Kanye West and Jeffree Star are trending together* pic.twitter.com/sXpux1EGI0 — Natasha 𓇼 (@ndelriego) January 6, 2021

This isn’t a laughing matter, but sadly it is.

kim when she hears about Jeffree Star and Kanye pic.twitter.com/uTr1Agwjwu — Sacha 🎅🏼❄️ (@mirajslut) January 6, 2021

Kanye finding his next Sunday Service fit:

Kanye trying on Jeffree Star’s clothes when he isn’t home pic.twitter.com/cG6ydY6Qad — spunch bop nation (@driedroaches) January 6, 2021

All jokes aside, this is truly heartbreaking for Kim and Kanye’s entire family if the two decide to call it quits. We hope that they are able to work out the troubles in their marriage for the children’s sake. Blessings to their union and the future of the West family.

