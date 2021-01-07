Former President Obama Makes Statement On U.S. Capitol Riots!

After witnessing an unbelievable display of aggression and violence at the U.S. Capital yesterday, many of us are left fearful and very much curious as to what will happen next. We watched Pro-Trump supporters forcefully attempt to take over Congress in efforts to potentially destroy and riot against the electoral ballots.

Our democracy was clearly being tested with the actions and behaviors that occurred in Washington D.C. The entire world watched these so called “patriots” take matters into their own hands. Former President Barack Obama decided to step in and release a statement condemning their actions.

“History will rightly remember today’s violence at the Capitol, incited by a sitting president who has continued to baselessly lie about the outcome of a lawful election, as a moment of great dishonor and shame for our nation. But we’d be kidding ourselves if we treated as a total surprise,” Obama stated.

Obama made sure to advise Republicans that effective change is needed. They have taken a blind eye to more than enough foolish behavior displayed by President Trump and in many ways encouraged it themselves. Many have allowed lie after lie to be delivered to the American people. They’ve let the silent but deadly flames of racism be fanned and uplifted instead of extinguishing them at the root.

“For two months now, a political party and its accompanying media ecosystem has too often been unwilling to tell their followers the truth – that this was not a particularly close election and that President-Elect Biden will be inaugurated on January 20. Their fantasy narrative has spiraled further and further from reality, and it builds upon years of sown resentments. Now we’re seeing the consequences, whipped up into a violent crescendo.”

Not all members of the Republican party have been quiet about President Trumps actions. Obama made sure to acknowledge that and share his appreciation for the boldness of these members.

Overall, it’s always refreshing to hear a genuine leader step up, Obama has always done that. It’s no question, with the outrageous behavior of pro-Trumpers that he would make sure to address the nation yet again.

We are certainly looking forward to January 20th and hopefully some enlightenment coming for America.

Source: Baller Alert

