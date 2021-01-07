New Laws to Take Effect in 2021

As if we don’t have enough going on already there are new laws that are coming into play in 2021.

2020 came with massive protests over police brutality, economic insecurity an effect of the coronavirus pandemic and extreme weather events that again signaled the gravity of the climate crisis.

So now NEW rules have been implemented, starting with having a compliant ID in order for you to fly commercially throughout the U.S.

October 1, 2021, travelers will need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license, US passport, US military ID or other acceptable identification to board a commercial aircraft in the US.

The REAL ID-compliant drivers license will have a star at the top of a card, stemming from the REAL ID Federal act, which established minimum security standards for the issuing of state licenses and their production.

There are states who are putting into place their own new rules, like raising the unemployment and laws that will hold police accountable for an unlawful murder.

One thing for sure is that 2021 is going to the year of change, or another year of chaos.

Courtesy of cnn.com