DaBaby Shows He’s Still Getting to that Bag After Arrest

So if its not one thing its definitely another, according to the TMZ Dababy was arrested on Rodeo drive for carrying a loaded firearm. A video was obtained but TMZ showing DaBaby and his entourage in their vehicles when police swarm them demanding that DaBaby roll down the window.

DaBaby and his entourage exit the vehicle allowing police to search their vehicle. They were apparently shopping at the Italian luxury designer MONCLER, when someone inside the store called police, to report DaBaby and his crew had weapons.

DaBaby was arrested for carrying a loaded firearm. SMH

He didn’t let his run in with Police stop him from making his money.

Where was this energy when white nationalist, domestic terrorists were storming the US Capitol!

IJS