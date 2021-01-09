Snoop Dogg Gets In The Wrestling Ring!

Snoop Dogg is out here still adding to his resume, not that he is hard up for accolades. This time the DoggFather has taken his talents inside the wrestling ring.

Snoop has been a long time fan of wrestling, he’s even appeared on WWE Raw back in 2009. At the time, he went against actually participating in the fight and played it cool as the host.

This week, Snoop made a special guest appearance on TNT’s All Elite Wrestling Dynamite show. The Cali native collaborated with professional wrestler Cody Rhodes, known as “The American Nightmare,” for AEW’s New Year’s Smash Night episode.

Snoop even created ring music for Rhodes and made a statement entering the arena with the pro wrestler. Rhodes was matched up with Matt Sydal but after defeating Sydal, wrestlers Serpentico and Luther entered the ring to take down both men. Snoop had been coasting ringside up to that point, but decided to take matters in his own hands and get in the ring.

Snoop climbed on ropes and jumped off and onto Serpentico, frog splash body slam style. Snoop pinned Serpentico down and took the W!

The All Elite Wrestling Dynamite program airs on TNT at 8 p.m. on Wednesdays. Check out Snoop Dogg debut his wrestling moves below!

Source: XXL