CRAZY ALERT :: Azealia Banks Digs Up Dead Cat & Cooks It!!

Azealia Banks is no stranger to controversy. Being a well known internet troll herself, Banks manages to creep up under the skin of many of her peers and strangers alike.

This time, Banks is catching a lot of heat for allegedly digging up her deceased cat, Lucifer and boiling his decomposing carcass. It is not clear whether or not she went as far as to eat the dish, but she made sure to share a now deleted video of her digging up the cat and stirring up the simmering skull “stew.”

At this point we are all confused as to what Azealia was really up to, but it is clear that she needs a hug. Not only was her cat named, Lucifer, it is also unclear what type of ancient Chinese voodoo secrets she was testing out.

The only thing we can do at this point is continuously pray for Banks’ mental health.

Source: XXL

