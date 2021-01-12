Take A Peek At Lil Uzi Vert’s Insane Car Collection!

Lil Uzi Vert is not only famous for his hipster rhymes and eclectic fashion sense, he also happens to have one insane fleet of luxury vehicles. Over the last 4 years, Uzi has really proven to be a true admirer of the art of collecting.

Uzi personalizes every whip with his favorite anime inspired wraps, vivid color schemes, and all around luxurious features. His vast collection varies from Bugatti’s and Bentley’s to Lamborghini’s and Rolls Royce.

Many of Uzi’s custom designs come to life, thanks to Michael Layton and his team at Car Effex located in New Jersey. With all the man hours and hard work put in to bring Uzi’s wild imagination to life, the collection is worth about $2 million dollars.

Instead of buying new cars frequently, Uzi maintains his fleet by reworking the designs from time to time. In photos you will notice the evolution of some of his favorite cars. He is committed to the love of high horsepower machinery and said a deleted IG post, “These like my kids. If I’m iced out, you think my car is not iced out?”

Uzi has entered Auto Show’s in the past and was featured in Dub Magazine. Check out his sick collection and some of their amazing transformations below.

Source: XXL

