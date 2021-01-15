Joe Biden Proposes a $1.9 Trillion COVID-19 Vaccination & Economic Package, $2K Stimulus Plan

Just a few dos left until we are watching the inauguration of the 46th president of the United States of America. Already Joe Biden is making proposals to Congress for the greater good of the people.

One of those proposals happens to be another COVID-19 stimulus relief package. According to CNN President elect Joe Biden outlined a whooping $1.9 trillion emergency legislative package. It will be used to fund vaccination effort and provide direct economic relief to all Americans.

This proposal also include $1400 stimulus checks, expanding unemployment benefits, including $400 weekly unemployment insurance supplement through September. Biden has been pushing for Congress to increase the stimulus check amount to $2,000 since he won in November 2020.

I would for him to forgive student loans!! Where that plan at Joe?