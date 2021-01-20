LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Fat Joe & DJ Khaled Launch Joint OnlyFans Account

If you’ve ever wondered what Fat Joe and DJ Khaled are up to well, this is for you!

They are the two latest celebrities to launch an OnlyFans account with a subscription of $20 a month.

The duo will post motivational and inspirational talks and guide fans to “the light,” while sharing uplifting insights.

“ Fans will also get a glimpse into Khaled and Joe’s personal lives, and will see the pair play basketball, dine together, hang in the studio with special guests, and more.”

The new content kicks off January 25th

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Fat Joe & DJ Khaled Launch Joint OnlyFans Account was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On Power 107.5: