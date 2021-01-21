WATCH:: Pop Smoke Appears In Official New Movie Trailer!

The official trailer for “Boogie” has finally dropped and fans will finally get a sneak peek at the late Pop Smoke’s acting debut! The trailer dropped Tuesday on YouTube and has already raked up over 2 million views.

Boogie stars Pop Smoke and actor Taylor Takahashi. The film follows a Chinese-American basketball player, Alfred “Boogie” Chin, who struggles to balance his family’s expectations and his own dreams of being in the NBA. In the film, Boogie and Pop Smoke’s character cross paths, well more like bump heads, building undeniable tension as the two battle to prove who’s best.

Pop Smoke’s character he portrays is proving to be not too far from his own reality. In one of his final interviews with XXL, Pop details how he experienced a change of scenery moving to the suburbs in Philly to enroll in Rocktop Academy. Rocktop is a prep school and Pop transitioned with his eyes on the prize of getting a college basketball scholarship. However, a heart murmur cut his basketball dreams short and he returned to Brooklyn, and eventually took over the New York music scene with a unique tone of voice and rhythmic style.

Boogie is set to release March 5, 2021 and will be Eddie Huang’s directorial debut. As previously reported, Huang had nothing but positive things to say about the late rapper.

“He gave me a thousand percent,” Huang said in an interview with The New York Times.

Source: XXL