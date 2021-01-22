The VERZUZ celebration between Keyshia Cole & Ashanti finally went down last night and fans were … a little shocked to say the least. From additional waiting times, sound issues, you never really know what really happened unless you talk to the source!
GoDJ Hi-C is Keyshia Cole’s DJ so he called fresh off a red-eye to talk to Good Morning H-Town about the night, why Keyshia was late, how the O.T. Genasis collaboration happened, how the vibe picked up throughout the night and more!
You can relive the battle below.
Keyshia Cole’s DJ Explains What Exactly Happened During Verzuz [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on theboxhouston.com
