President Biden Signs Two Executive Orders

President Joe Biden is wasting no time signing off on executive decisions on Friday to help those struggling with hunger during this pandemic and getting American’s their money faster too! The initiatives are all apart of the $1.9 trillion relief package Biden proposed in which is he pushing for faster delivery of stimulus checks.

“The American people can’t afford to wait, and so many are hanging by a thread. They need help,” Brian Deese, Biden’s economic advisor, told multiple news outlets.

