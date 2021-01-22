A $390 Million Budget Cut, Ordered by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The Governor of Ohio Mike DeWine has ordered a huge budget cut to come into play this year. A $390 million budget cut will be implemented due to the coronavirus pandemic, is what DeWine stated in this order.

Ohios total budget for state and federal funds is about $72 billion, much of which is tied into the state program like Medicaid.

The cuts last year was over $700 million, so this time the left over amount will go to the state Department of Education, and the state Department of Higher Education.

“As many schools, colleges and universities return to in-person learning, it’s important that the funding be reinstated,” DeWine said.

Ohio is still on curfew until Jan 30th, pending that the increase of COVID case stays still.

Courtesy of 10tv.com