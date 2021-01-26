Godiva to Close All US Chocolate Shops Due to Pandemic

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Man oh Man! I love me some chocolate and although I’ve shopped at Godiva every now and than dos not mean I want to see them go.

Its such a shame that a lot of businesses have closed and are still closing their doors due to the pandemic. The Belgian Chocolatier has 128 stores in North America, ALL of which will be closing, according to Fox11LA.

Although people are not showing jus to shop for chocolate treats in person, online sales have increased.

CEO Nurtac Afridi did say in a statement that the company has always focused on what they consumers need, and their experience.