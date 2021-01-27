Ludacris’ Mercedes-Benz Stolen While At ATM!

Atlanta rap og, Ludacris, fell victim to car theft Monday. His Benz was stolen after he hopped out to use an ATM in Atlanta.

Luda reported to police that he heard his car drive away while he used the ATM. He wasn’t able to get visual on the car thieves either.

Authorities were able to track down Luda’s Mercedes to a north Atlanta location. However, they only found some property belonging to the rapper, not the vehicle itself. Detectives kept searching and were eventually able to locate it in a parking garage in Midtown Atlanta later on that night.

The city of Atlanta has kicked off the new year with a slew of stolen vehicles. In the first week of January alone, 99 cars were stolen in Atlanta. A huge majority if the stolen cars were taken with the keys inside or had been running. Police are encouraging residents not to leave vehicles unattended while running or with the keys inside to help prevent a continuous rise in car thefts.

Source: Baller Alert