CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Ludacris’ Mercedes-Benz Stolen While At ATM!

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Ludacris Ron Clark Academy

Source: Cookerly PR/Mercedes Benz / Ludacris

Atlanta rap og, Ludacris, fell victim to car theft Monday. His Benz was stolen after he hopped out to use an ATM in Atlanta.

Luda reported to police that he heard his car drive away while he used the ATM. He wasn’t able to get visual on the car thieves either.

Authorities were able to track down Luda’s Mercedes to a north Atlanta location. However, they only found some property belonging to the rapper, not the vehicle itself. Detectives kept searching and were eventually able to locate it in a parking garage in Midtown Atlanta later on that night.

The city of Atlanta has kicked off the new year with a slew of stolen vehicles. In the first week of January alone, 99 cars were stolen in Atlanta. A huge majority if the stolen cars were taken with the keys inside or had been running. Police are encouraging residents not to leave vehicles unattended while running or with the keys inside to help prevent a continuous rise in car thefts.

Ludacris BET COVID program

Source: (Photo by BET2020/Getty Images for BET NETWORKS) / (Photo by BET2020/Getty Images for BET NETWORKS)

Source: Baller Alert

Atlanta , atm , benz , Car , Luda , Ludacris , mercedes , Midtown , Money , parking garage , theft , thieves , Vehicle , Victim

Also On Power 107.5:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Close