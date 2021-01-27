CLOSE
Features
HomeFeatures

SZA Announces New Hotline To Connect With Fans

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

SZA February 2021 Cosmopolitan Cover

Source: DJENEBA ADUAYOM / DJENEBA ADUAYOM

 

Are you ready to cry with SZA? If you are, the singer announced she is launching a hotline to connect and cry with fans. According to SZA, the purpose of this hotline is to allow fans to connect with her a few days a week to talk, cry, listen to new music and have access to several other resources.

SZA will drop the hotline details on her social before she joins. The number to connect with SZA is 1-888-808-0CRY.

Are you going to join  the hotline with SZA?

SZA Announces New Hotline To Connect With Fans  was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On Power 107.5:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Close