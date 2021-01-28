WATCH:: Summer Walker Drops Video For “Body”

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Following Summer Walker on social media can sometimes seem like you’re binge watching a telenovela with all the drama that arises. But one thing that will always remain undeniable, is Summer’s talent. That girl can sang!

Summer just dropped a brand new visual for her single “Body” and it’s giving all the tranquil zen vibes.

In the video, its a pretty simple concept and self love appears to be the message on screen. If you haven’t heard, Summer is expecting a baby with on again off again boyfriend and producer, LondonOnDaTrack. Her body and baby bump take center stage in the video.

As it turns out that was the goal Summer and director Lacey Dukes were going for. Instead of focusing on the song’s seductive lyrics they decided to highlight Walker’s new journey into motherhood.

“Body” is featured on Summer’s debut album Over It and is one of the standout tracks. It’s crazy to think it has been almost two years since she dropped the project, but it has proven to withstand the test of time. Over It spent 49 weeks in the top 40 and 56 weeks in the top 50 on the Billboard 200 Album chart.

Check out Summer’s new video for “Body” below:

Source: Complex

