Mayor Ginther Ask Columbus Police Chief Quinlan to Step Down

After one year on the job, Chief Thomas Quinlan has stepped down from his position from the Columbus Police Department after being asked to by Mayor Andrew Ginther.

In a video released to the public, Mayor Ginther stated,

“It became clear to me that Chief Quinlan could not successfully implement the reform and change I expect and that the community demands. Columbus residents have lost faith in him and in Division’s ability to change on its own. Chief Quinlan understood. He agreed to step back, so the city can move forward. I appreciate Chief Quinlan’s service to the community and the changes he was able to implement in his time as chief.”

