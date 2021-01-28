Mayor Ginther Ask Columbus Police Chief Quinlan to Step Down

After one year on the job, Chief Thomas Quinlan has stepped down from his position from the Columbus Police Department after being asked to by Mayor Andrew Ginther.
In a video released to the public, Mayor Ginther stated,
“It became clear to me that Chief Quinlan could not successfully implement the reform and change I expect and that the community demands. Columbus residents have lost faith in him and in Division’s ability to change on its own. Chief Quinlan understood. He agreed to step back, so the city can move forward. I appreciate Chief Quinlan’s service to the community and the changes he was able to implement in his time as chief.”
Deputy Chief Mike Woods will serve an interim while a search is underway to permanently fill the position. The change comes after a public outcry for a change in the department following the hilling of Andre Hill, Casey Goodson, and the treatment of citizens during the Black Lives Matter movement.
Watch the full address here
19 Powerful Pictures from the Casey Goodson Protest in Columbus Ohio
