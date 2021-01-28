The 614
Mayor Ginther Ask Columbus Police Chief Quinlan to Step Down

Columbus Police Chief Thomas Quinlan

After one year on the job, Chief Thomas Quinlan has stepped down from his position from the Columbus Police Department after being asked to by Mayor Andrew Ginther.

In a video released to the public, Mayor Ginther stated,

“It became clear to me that Chief Quinlan could not successfully implement the reform and change I expect and that the community demands. Columbus residents have lost faith in him and in Division’s ability to change on its own. Chief Quinlan understood. He agreed to step back, so the city can move forward. I appreciate Chief Quinlan’s service to the community and the changes he was able to implement in his time as chief.”

Deputy Chief Mike Woods will serve an interim while a search is underway to permanently fill the position.  The change comes after a public outcry for a change in the department following the hilling of Andre Hill, Casey Goodson, and the treatment of citizens during the Black Lives Matter movement.

Watch the full address here

[caption id="attachment_2549227" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: JOHN LANDRY / TOP5IVE PHOTOGRAPHY[/caption]   It's only been a couple of days since Casey Goodson was shot and killed by a Franklin County Sheriff Deputy in Columbus, Ohio while entering his home on December 4th.  Hundreds of friends, family members, and strangers from all around the metro area took a peaceful stand together to honor Goodson's legacy and demand justice.  The crowd peacefully marched lead by Goodson's mother Tamala Payne and Attorney Sean Walton of Walton + Brown LLP from the Franklin County Government center to the Ohio Capital where they gathered for encouraging words, prayers, and chants demanding social justice. Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  [sailthru_widget fields=“email” sailthru_list=“subscribers”] Deputy Jason Meade claims that Goodson waved a gun at him prompting a confrontation after finishing up an operation in the area.  The alleged confrontation led to Meade shooting Goodson multiple times in the torso and died shortly after.  Goodson's family claims that he was simply walking into the family home after a dentist appointment with Subway sandwiches in hand.  Goodson did legally have a Conceal Carry Weapon permit and was a proponent of gun safety. The case is currently in the hands of the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office, where evidence will be given to a grand jury. RELATED STORY: FBI Joins Investigation Of Casey Goodson Jr. After New Disturbing Details Emerge Of Police Shooting

Mayor Ginther Ask Columbus Police Chief Quinlan to Step Down

