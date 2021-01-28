‘RHOP’ Star Monique Samuels Essential Oils Line Keep Her ‘Focused And Clear’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

As seen on Real Housewives of Potomac, Monique Samuels is a wife, mother and entrepreneur of a new line of 100% Pure Therapeutic Essentials Oils, Mila Eve Essentials, which officially launched on New Years Day. According to the website, this line of essential oils “are designed with your mind, body and soul in mind.” What a perfect way to start the year in peace, mindfulness and harmony than with a gluten-free, paraben-free essential oil line.

“Mila Eve Essentials was birthed out of my experience being on Real Housewives of Potomac and when I first debuted Not For Lazy Moms, which is my parenting community, I spoke a lot about essential oils and how that has changed my life,” Samuels explained to HelloBeautiful. After her time on the show, people began to ask where they could buy her oils. When she insisted on giving recommendations, they pushed back and insisted that they wanted to buy from her alone. “I started doing some research and I was able to develop my own line, Mila Eve Essentials, which features pure therapeutic chemical-free products along with essential oils and other products that I offered at a very reasonable price.”

We caught up with the entrepreneur herself about Mila Eve Essentials, how she uses essential oils in her day-to-day beauty routine and her personal mental health and wellness journey.

On her mental health and wellness journey through the pandemic:

“I’m a person that just believes in trying to see the positive in any negative. I’m always trying to pull from any negative situation and say, ‘How can I make this positive?’ It’s a coping mechanism for me. This way you can keep doing whatever in life you intend and set out to do. I have three children, a parrot and a husband so when the pandemic began, the first thing we did was say that everyday was going to be a Saturday for a few months and that’s pretty much how it’s been. Homeschooling with the kids [while] trying to keep them active and occupied, planning movies, doing school lessons together, me focusing on my businesses. [The pandemic] actually gave me a lot of time to complete a lot of things that I started and typically wouldn’t have time to finish.

“The pandemic has actually been a blessing in disguise for the Samuels household because it allowed us to not be so overbooked and busy with things that happen outside the home since everyone’s been confined.”

On the importance and diversity of essential oils:

“Essential oils are basically extracts of herbs, flowers, grasses and trees. They have been used for centuries and responsible for causing a positive affect on your mind, your body. You can use them in different natural lotions, creams and different carrier oils such as almond, coconut, grapeseed or jojoba. You can apply them topically or put them in a diffuser and you can use them for pretty much everything. I always say that I believe there’s an oil for everything. We always advise that you follow your doctor’s orders and we put the disclaimer out there that they’re not intended to cure but they can definitely assist with some of your common issues such as allergies, the common cold or the flu. My kids have a diffuser every night. It helps them sleep all through the night and they wake up feeling well-rested.”

On aromatherapy and her daily mental health routine:

“Because I’m a person who is nonstop from the moment my feet hit the floor up until my head hits the pillow at night, I enjoy [essential oils] being able to keep me focused and clear. I use them on my kids, we dilute them properly and whenever we have a moment, I say, “Let’s go meditate” with this oil I have called “Namaste.” It smells really good and my youngest son Chase loves this oil. He actually will look for it and try to say it in his own way. It’s so cute. I think he likes the color of the bottle because it’s blue. It helps us to create a routine and it also mentally gives them something to rely on. They know they’re gonna be calm after they use it, they go back to playing and they’re happy again.”

“There’s one oil that I absolutely love called “Mind Over Matter”. Me and my son both use this oil so much that whenever he’s frustrated during his schoolwork, he’ll actually ask me for it. He’ll put a drop on his forehead and I’ll put a drop on the back of his neck. There’s some peppermint in that particular oil and maybe it’s the peppermint along with the other oils blended into it but it gives you this cool sensation and really does turn your day around. We use citrusy oils throughout the day and what I call the air cleaner’s lemon and eucalyptus just because of all the germs in this current climate. You just want to protect yourself so I just try to diffuse and keep the air clean as much as possible.”

On Black women incorporating essential oils into beauty routines:

“I have one called “Flawless Skin” and I like to mix mine with jojoba oil. I use it on my skin daily. Lemon oil is good for your skin as well because it’s a tonic. There’s one called “Hormonal Symmetry” and I use it as though it’s perfume so I put it on my wrists, rub them together then I rub my wrists on my neck. It’s a beautiful scent but the amazing thing about this oil is that it actually helps to balance your hormones. A lot of women have those issues with always being consistent with their cycles and it really works. You can apply this particular oil right to the lower half of your stomach and it’ll help relieve the cramps you may be experiencing. It’s almost like a perfume but you’re getting other benefits from it as well because of the blend that is in this particular mix.”

